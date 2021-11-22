George Anthony Biniek, 91, St. Wendel

May 17, 1930 - November 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for George Anthony Biniek, age 91, of St. Wendel, who passed away on Tuesday, November 16, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Gregory Mastey will be the celebrant. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church at St. Wendel, MN and after 9:30 a.m. on at the Church in St. Wendel. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, followed immediately by a Rosary by St. Isidore Knights of Columbus Council #9307.

George was born on May 17, 1930 at Avon, MN to Peter B. and Mary (Cichy) Biniek. He married Dorothy Salzer on June 7, 1958 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville. George was a farmer most of his life, and helped raise their children with his wife on the family farm. He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church and St. Isadore Knights of Columbus Council #9307 of Holdingford, MN.

George enjoyed maintaining his yard. Cutting the grass and gathering the leaves were very important. He volunteered at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, helping people move around the facility. George was also a long-time trustee for St. Columbkille Parish where he was a member.

He is survived by his children; Ann (Ernest) Rudnicki of Avon, Lois (Dale) Henrich of Morris, Marian (Dan) Skwira of Holdingford, Joan (Greg) Grebinoski of Holdingford, Jerry (Sue) Biniek of Avon, Tom (Jackie) Biniek of Avon, and David Biniek of Avon; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-laws Marie (Leander) Pierskalla and Carol Salzer; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wife Dorothy he was preceded in death by; one son, Edward; and his brothers and sisters, Bernard, Robert, Joseph, John, Eleanor and Martha.