Genevieve “Genny” M. LaBuda, 84, Waite Park

April 28, 1941 - June 5, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 12, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Genevieve “Genny” (Morgel) LaBuda who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday. Fr. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Genny was born on April 28, 1941 to Frank and Bernice (Chapp) Morgel. She married Anthony “Tony” LaBuda on June 27, 1961 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Genny was a dedicated employee for Eye Kraft Optical for over 50 years until she retired in 2015. She enjoyed taking bus trips to the casino, yardwork, collecting clowns, traveling, listening to old thyme music and dancing to polkas, side-by-side rides up north, and cooking. Genny will be remembered for her pickle roll ups. She took great care of her family over the years and loved her granddogs.

She is survived by her son, Brian of Waite Park and his Golden Retriever Neeko; sister, Betty Nathan of St. Joseph; and sisters-in-law, Millie Morgel of Waite Park and Delores LaBuda of Chicago. Genny is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony in 2021; brothers, Frank, Edmund, Paul, Alois, and Steve; and sisters, Bridget, Marie, Delores, Margie, and Baby Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Coborn Cancer Center or the Tri-County Humane Society.

A special thank you to the Coborn Cancer Center staff for all of their loving care.