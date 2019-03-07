Genevieve A. Wurdelman, 84, St. Cloud

March 26, 1934 – March 4, 2019

Genevieve Anne Wurdelman, age 84, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Genevieve was born March 26, 1934 in Red Lake Falls, MN to Adolph E. and Fedilise (LeBlanc) Strom. She married Mitchell Gerjets in 1955 in Swanville, MN. After his death she married Raymond W. Wurdelman on August 20, 1966 in Randall, MN. Genevieve was a very gentle and caring person. She loved being a mother and grandmother and adored her grandchildren.

Survivors include son, Greg (Sue Akre) Gerjets of Rice, MN; daughters, Michele (Michael Wieber) Prow of St. Cloud, MN; Julie Gerjets of Sauk Rapids, MN; brothers, Clarence “Bob” and Donald Strom; sisters, MaDonna Holmes and Patrice Ostgard; 10 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mitchell Gerjets and Raymond Wurdelman, daughter, Dawn Gerjets, grandson Adam Gerjets, granddaughter, Jessica Neu, 6 brothers and 2 sisters.