Geneva Smith, 97, Foley

July 24, 1922 - May 6, 2020

Geneva Smith, age 97 of Foley, passed away May 6, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Burial will take place at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Foley, Minnesota. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Geneva Lorraine Smith was born July 24, 1922 in Wisconsin to Herman and Tillie (Schmitt) Heldstab. She grew up near Cumberland, WI and graduated from Cumberland High School. She then attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Minneapolis and graduated with an RN Degree. During WW II she worked as a flight attendant for North West Airlines. She met her future husband, Francis 'Smitty' Smith on a flight as he was returning from the service. The couple was married on July 20, 1946 in Cumberland and moved to Hopkins, MN where they raised their four children. Geneva enjoyed her family and friends, playing cards, golfing and visiting. She was known for her wonderful flower garden. Geneva also liked painting, ceramics and playing the piano. With her very warm heart and great sense of humor, she was a joy to be around and would always help others in need.

She is survived by her daughters; Linda Smith (Mary Bahe), Foley and Laurie (Ted) Mohrman, AZ, 1 grandchild and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Francis, sons; Jay, Reid and 3 sisters. Thank you to the staff of The gardens at Foley for their loving care. Also for the involvement of Centra-Care Hospice.