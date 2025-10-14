October 12, 1933 - October 11, 2025

Eugene "Gene" Lashinski, 91 year old resident of Upsala, passed away on October 11th 2025, at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 16th, at St. Mary’s Church in Upsala with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service. The burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery.

A full and complete notice to follow.