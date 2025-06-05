Gavin Majerus, 17, Pierz

May 14, 2008 - June 3, 2025

Gavin L. Majerus, 17-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Tuesday, June 3 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday June 9 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman with Father David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the church. The burial will be held in Pine Tree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family of Gavin Majerus.

Gavin L. Majerus was born on May 14, 2008 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to Scott Majerus and Kaylee Tretter. Gavin grew up near Pierz, MN with his siblings, Grant and Danika. He attended school in Pierz, where he just finished his junior year of high school. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music, anything with a motor from four wheelers, dirt bikes and his 91, Chevy Camaro. He was very knowledgeable of the outdoors and adored his cat Mr. Jangles. Gavin will be remembered as reliable, always willing to help out, never complained, had great sense of humor with a quick one liner and quirky grin on his face!

Left to cherish his memory are his mom, Kaylee Majerus; father, Scott Majerus; siblings, Grant (girlfriend, Chloe) Majerus and sister, Danika Majerus; grandparents, Dan (Kim) Tretter, Donny (Sandy) Majerus; great-grandma, Ramona Voltin; aunt, Katrina (Jesse) Wheeler; uncle, Cory (Sheila) Majerus; cousins, Destanee Piekarski, Torri Piekarski, Hunter Piekarski and Elizabeth Majerus; close friend, Mark Gohl and many extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donny (Arvilla) Tretter, Lloyd Voltin, Willard (Irene) Majerus and Louis (Pauline) Nash and many great-aunts and great-uncles.