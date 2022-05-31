“Gaston” Like from the Movie – Wants to Be Part of Your Family

Look at this big fluffy "oaf". And I mean that in such a good way! He's about 70 pounds, loves families with older kids - meaning at least 10 and up, gets along with other pets, and probably would love to be a part of your family.

If you are looking to take in a new pet, check out the Tri-County Humane Society and see if "Gaston" is the right fit for you! If he isn't, there is probably another pet there that would fit right into your family.

Each week we feature a "pet of the week" from TCHS. The goal, of course, is to help families find pets that fit together. If you would like to foster a pet, that means that you are helping get out of the center and hang out with a family for a bit, apply to be a foster family. That can be very rewarding as well.

Check out "Gaston", yes, just like from "Beauty and the Beast" but not a jerk like the character from the movie, and see if he's right for you. You can just stop in at the TCHS but it is always best to make an appointment if there is a certain pet you'd like to see. That way they can make sure that they aren't out on a walk or something.

Check out the humane society website for hours and all the other pet information.

