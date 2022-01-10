Gas Prices Starting to Rise Again

UNDATED -- Gas prices are starting to rise again.

Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08.

Prices in Minnesota are 2.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 87.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Minnesota gas prices range from the cheapest at $2.51 to the most expensive at $3.69.

Gas Buddy says oil prices remain stubbornly strong touching $80 per barrel last week, pushing gas prices higher in the U.S. They say unrest in Kazakhstan, the 18th largest oil producer, is likely leading to impacts on oil production. Also, continued unrest in Libya also worries markets and is overpowering the seasonal drop in gasoline demand.