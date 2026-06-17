SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids-Rice public schools have announced the hiring of a new assistant principal for Pleasantview Elementary.

Gwen Rosha will officially begin her new role on July 1st.

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The district says it received over 30 qualified applications for the position. Five candidates were invited for interviews on June 4th. During the interview day, the candidates toured Pleasantview Elementary, interviewed with Pleasantview staff and district leaders, and participated in individual interviews with Superintendent Brad Bergstrom.

The district says Rosha was selected for her extensive experience and strong dedication to supporting students, staff and families.