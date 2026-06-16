You may have read a story online about new Minnesota e-bike laws. Or saw a TV story. Maybe you saw comments from your local police department about new restrictions on e-biking.
But the truth is, there are NO new statewide e-bike laws in Minnesota this summer.
A package of changes DID pass in the Minnesota Senate, but did not advance in the Minnesota House before the legislature adjourned in May.
So there are no changes for 2026.
E-bikes vs. e-motos
The Minnesota biking advocacy group BikeMN pushed this past legislative session to clarify what is an "e-bike," and what's an "e-moto."
You've likely encountered an electric bike or an electric-assist bike -- a bicycle that has a battery and motor that can be used to help the biker pedal farther and flatten out hills.
These e-bikes help bicyclists as they pedal and travel up to 20 mph.
But e-motos -- they're a different thing and they can sometimes cause problems.
E-motos are considered "heavier, faster machines that exceed the 750-watt and 20-mph maximum throttle assisted pedal capable class 2 e-bikes or 28-mph max pedal assisted class 3 e-bikes thresholds that are the legal definition of an e-bike in MN."
And according to BikeMN, they're not e-bikes -- they're motor vehicles like a motorcycle or dirt bike. And with higher speeds and more power, they should be dealt with as such.
State strategies for moving forward.
The 2026 Electric-Assisted bicycle Youth Operation Study -- prepared by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota Department of Public Safety -- was an in-depth look at young people and e-bike use.
The study's seven strategies boil down to efforts to:
- educate riders
- clarify definitions
- expand access
- standardize rules
- integrate e-bikes into transportation planning
- build better infrastructure, and
- gather better data
The study did NOT recommend raising the minimum riding age, requiring licenses or registration, imposing broad trail bans, or creating a statewide helmet mandate.
Easy does it in regulating e-bikes.
E-bikes are appearing more and more often on Minnesota's trails and roads. They're becoming a larger part of our transportation system.
But BikeMN says while we do need to build safer systems, "the evidence does not support the narrative that e-bikes represent an out-of-control safety crisis requiring restrictive new laws."
The next Minnesota legislative session begins January 12th.
Stay tuned.
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