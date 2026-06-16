You may have read a story online about new Minnesota e-bike laws. Or saw a TV story. Maybe you saw comments from your local police department about new restrictions on e-biking.

But the truth is, there are NO new statewide e-bike laws in Minnesota this summer.

A package of changes DID pass in the Minnesota Senate, but did not advance in the Minnesota House before the legislature adjourned in May.

So there are no changes for 2026.

E-bikes vs. e-motos

The Minnesota biking advocacy group BikeMN pushed this past legislative session to clarify what is an "e-bike," and what's an "e-moto."

You've likely encountered an electric bike or an electric-assist bike -- a bicycle that has a battery and motor that can be used to help the biker pedal farther and flatten out hills.

These e-bikes help bicyclists as they pedal and travel up to 20 mph.

But e-motos -- they're a different thing and they can sometimes cause problems.

E-motos are considered "heavier, faster machines that exceed the 750-watt and 20-mph maximum throttle assisted pedal capable class 2 e-bikes or 28-mph max pedal assisted class 3 e-bikes thresholds that are the legal definition of an e-bike in MN."

And according to BikeMN, they're not e-bikes -- they're motor vehicles like a motorcycle or dirt bike. And with higher speeds and more power, they should be dealt with as such.

State strategies for moving forward.

The 2026 Electric-Assisted bicycle Youth Operation Study -- prepared by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota Department of Public Safety -- was an in-depth look at young people and e-bike use.

The study's seven strategies boil down to efforts to:

educate riders

clarify definitions

expand access

standardize rules

integrate e-bikes into transportation planning

build better infrastructure, and

gather better data

The study did NOT recommend raising the minimum riding age, requiring licenses or registration, imposing broad trail bans, or creating a statewide helmet mandate.

Easy does it in regulating e-bikes.

E-bikes are appearing more and more often on Minnesota's trails and roads. They're becoming a larger part of our transportation system.

But BikeMN says while we do need to build safer systems, "the evidence does not support the narrative that e-bikes represent an out-of-control safety crisis requiring restrictive new laws."

The next Minnesota legislative session begins January 12th.

Stay tuned.

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