LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town is asking for the community's input on a proposed new ordinance. Little Falls will hold a public hearing on July 6th for residents to offer comments on a proposed new ordinance to allow ATVs, UTVs, Golf Carts, and other special-use vehicles on city streets.

Police Chief Kyle Johnson says a number of residents own special-use vehicles and have asked about being able to operate them within the city limits. State law does not permit the use of these types of vehicles on city streets, but it does have a provision for cities to adopt a local ordinance to allow them, and it has to be done by permit.

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Johnson says the proposed new ordinance is about creating a clear and safe process, and they want to make sure residents have an opportunity to provide input before any decisions are made.

Mini-trucks and Class 1 and 2A ATVs would be included.

The ordinance will address rules regarding the permits, safety standards, areas of operation, enforcement, equipment, safe operation, and exemptions, and is still in draft form. The public hearing will be held in City Hall in Little Falls at 7:30 p.m. on the 6th.

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