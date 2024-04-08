Gas Prices Rising Again Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With oil prices rising to nearly $87 per barrel last week, their highest level since October, gas prices are going up again.

Gas Buddy says the escalating oil prices are due to OPEC's production cuts which are causing declining global oil inventories, along with escalations between Iran and Israel adding to further destabilization.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.5 cents per gallon, averaging $3.57 a gallon. Average gas prices in Minnesota have remained unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.31 a gallon.

The national average price of diesel has increased by 3.1 cents and stands at $4.02 per gallon.

