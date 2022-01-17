Gas Prices On the Rise Again in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Gas prices are going up again.

Gas Buddy says Minnesota prices have risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12 a gallon.

Gas prices in Minnesota are 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 83.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gas has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $3.31.

Gas Buddy says the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up. They say the real pain at the pump will start in about four to six weeks. Oil prices continue to edge higher due to concerns over unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan.