Gas Prices Mixed With Further Unrest in the Middle East
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.30.
The national average price of gas has risen 3.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.60.
Get our free mobile app
Gas Buddy says with Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend mostly unsuccessful, and with Iran signaling that their attack will be the end of their response, the risk to crude oil has been diminished. However, if Israel responds with further attacks on Iran, it could still push oil prices higher.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Crafts Direct Building Listed For Sale
- Highway 23 & 10 Construction Project Ramping Up
- Pamela McNeil being Inducted into MN Music Hall of Fame
- Summertime By George 2024 Band Line-up Announced
- Community Street Fair Coming to St. Cloud's East End