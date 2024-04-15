Gas Prices Mixed With Further Unrest in the Middle East

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.30.

The national average price of gas has risen 3.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.60.

Gas Buddy says with Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend mostly unsuccessful, and with Iran signaling that their attack will be the end of their response, the risk to crude oil has been diminished. However, if Israel responds with further attacks on Iran, it could still push oil prices higher.

