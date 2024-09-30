Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It was a mixed bag at the gas pumps this past week.

Gas Buddy says gas prices declined in slightly more than have of the U.S. states, while others saw increases due to some refinery snags and maintenance issues.

Gas Buddy says data shows 18 states with sub $3 per gallon average gas prices.  Hurricane Helene left feet of rain behind and some states are having challenges getting gasoline to stations, but the storm didn't impact fuel production.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.05.

The national average price of diesel has declined 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.54 per gallon.

