Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota and national average price for gasoline has dipped slightly over the past week.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.00. The national average price of gas has fallen 3.8 cents, averaging $3.08.

The national average price of diesel has increased 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.64 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says oil prices have remained steady in the low $70s.

They say as we inch closer to March, the typical March madness will eventually take hold, so motorists may want to enjoy the slight decline as it lasts.

