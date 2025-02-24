Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Nationally
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota and national average price for gasoline has dipped slightly over the past week.
Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.00. The national average price of gas has fallen 3.8 cents, averaging $3.08.
The national average price of diesel has increased 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.64 per gallon.
Gas Buddy says oil prices have remained steady in the low $70s.
They say as we inch closer to March, the typical March madness will eventually take hold, so motorists may want to enjoy the slight decline as it lasts.
