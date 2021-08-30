Gas Prices Expected to Go Up Slightly in Wake of Hurricane Ida

UNDATED -- While we didn't see a change in gas prices in the St. Cloud metro area over the past week, statewide gas prices fell 2.3 cents per gallon to an average of $3.01.

Gas Buddy says gas prices in Minnesota are 0.6 cents lower than a month ago, but are still 87.9 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $2.68 cents per gallon and the most expensive is $3.29.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says while the national average price for gas has been slowing falling, Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries, and pipelines. They say we're likely to see a reversal in prices this week with the national average expected to rise in the neighborhood of 5 to 15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks, which would actually be far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage estimates still to come, those estimates could change.