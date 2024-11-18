Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are continuing their seasonal declines.

Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90.

The national average price of gas has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.02.

The national average price of diesel has declined 0.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.51 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says we potentially could have the national average price for gas fall below $3 just in time for Thanksgiving, with 28 states already below that level.

