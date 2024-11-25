Gas Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of Thanksgiving
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.6 cents in the last week. We're averaging $2.85 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents, averaging $3.01.
The national average price of diesel has declined 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.50 per gallon.
Gas Buddy says 32 states now have an average gas price below $3 per gallon.
Last week, Russia's threats after Ukraine used long-range U.S. missiles pushed oil prices back above $70 per barrel. Now, some promotions ahead of Thanksgiving are pushing gas prices back down, even as oil remains elevated.
