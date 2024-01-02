National, Minnesota Gas Prices Fall in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell last week.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon, averaging $2.85.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.06.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.96 per gallon.

