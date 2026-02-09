UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline prices edged slightly higher in the last week.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 2.0 cents per gallon, averaging $2.64. The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon, averaging $2.84. The national average price of diesel has increased 2.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.61.

Gas Buddy says that even though oil prices slipped last week amid reduced geopolitical risk, strengthening seasonal factors are likely to intensify, potentially driving the national average back above $3 per gallon.