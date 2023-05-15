Gas Price Decline Hits Pause Nationally, Still Falling in MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With oil prices bouncing back to $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, gas prices moved higher in some states last week.

However, the national average price of gasoline has only risen 0.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.51.

The average price of gas in Minnesota fell 3.6 cents last week, averaging $3.42. According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.96.

Even though the gas price decline hit pause nationally last week, Gas Buddy says it is still looking likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages the national average may not hit the $4 mark this year.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.97 per gallon.

