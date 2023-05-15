Gas Price Decline Hits Pause Nationally, Still Falling in MN

Gas Price Decline Hits Pause Nationally, Still Falling in MN

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With oil prices bouncing back to $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, gas prices moved higher in some states last week.

However, the national average price of gasoline has only risen 0.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.51.

The average price of gas in Minnesota fell 3.6 cents last week, averaging $3.42.  According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.96.

Even though the gas price decline hit pause nationally last week, Gas Buddy says it is still looking likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages the national average may not hit the $4 mark this year.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.97 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state

Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON