Gary W. Fuchs, 76, Sauk Rapids

January 12, 1947 - August 4, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Gary W. Fuchs, 76, of Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday morning. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Gary Wayne Fuchs was born on January 12, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Alfred Sr. and Rose (Stepanovich) Fuchs. He grew up and spent most of his life in the St. Cloud/ Sauk Rapids area. On March 17, 1973 he married Patricia Dickinson in Waite Park. Gary served our country proudly in the United States Marine Corps, spending one tour in Vietnam and two tours in Okinawa, Japan and Camp Lejeune, NC. He was an M.P. and drove wreckers while serving also. He worked as a true legendary truck driver for Stemm and Arfsten Transfer/Lube Tech for 45 years. Gary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and a lifetime member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. He enjoyed boating, being at the lake, playing pool, and R.C. racing with his son. He loved spending time with family and friends and his loving grandchildren. Gary was a kind, friendly man and will be missed dearly.

Survivors include his wife, Pat of Sauk Rapids; son, Ryan of Monticello; daughter, Julie (Scott) Smullen on Bloomington; sister, June (Ron) Hoffman of Annandale; grandchildren, Jaden, Logan, Easton, Alexis and Sydney; brothers-in-law, sisters in law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Alfred P. Fuchs Jr.

Gary’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Coborn Cancer Center staff and especially Dr. Luke and the CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital team for all of the kind and compassionate care that was given to him. A special thank you to the spiritual care chaplains and staff for everything they did for us. Your kind words will never be forgotten. Thank you to the VA Hospital and Homecare Services for all the wonderful care and help they gave us.