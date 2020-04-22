Gary Vargason, 82, Foley

October 6, 1937 - April 19, 2020

Gary Vargason, age 82 of Foley, passed away April 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A private family visitation will take place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Private burial will follow at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gary Vargason was born October 6, 1937 in Litchfield, Minnesota to George and Lucille (Nesseth) Vargason. He graduated from Litchfield High School and the University of Minnesota with a degree in Mortuary Science. After working for 3 years as a funeral director in Virginia, Minnesota he began working as an insurance adjuster which he did until his retirement in 2010. He married Carol Markfort on May 18, 2013 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at the lake. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Foley.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Carol, Foley and children: John, Kentucky; Jordan (Mary), Duluth; Eve (John) Chisholm, Sartell; Tara (Jon) Mendel, Sartell and Hallie (Randy) Dufner, Melrose as well as 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and his faithful dog, Sam. He is also survived by his step-children: Keith (Lori) Landowski, Foley; Tim (Bonnie) Landowski, St. Cloud; Kim Trigg, Foley, 8 step grandchildren, 8 step great grandchildren, his special friends; Bob Frappier, Carol Miller, Jim and Lynnae Frappier and many other friends, an aunt, Barb Goemer, CA and 7 brothers and sisters in-laws. He is preceded in death by his parents.