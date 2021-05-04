Gary T. Granning, 57, Waite Park

February 18, 1964 - May 2, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 7 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Gary T. Granning, 57, of Waite Park who passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Medical Clinic. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Friday at the funeral home and burial will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Gary was born on February 18, 1964 in Minneapolis to Donald and Shirley (Carlson) Granning. He was a 1982 graduate from Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park, MN. Gary was united in marriage to Kelli Scheil on June 10, 1995 in St. Cloud. Gary and Kelli made their home in Waite Park.

Gary worked for the last 28 years for the USPS in the Business Mail Entry Unit in Waite Park. He worked with so many wonderful people and made some great friendships. Gary loved music. From alternative rock, classic, Christmas, he listened to it all (except Rap or Country, that was just a bunch of annoying noise to him). He loved searching for new bands and different genera of music from all over the world. What Gary loved most was spending time with his wife and their 4-legged sons, Oskar and Opus, watching movies, watching MN sports teams such as the Vikings, Wild and Twins and playing his video games.

He is survived by his wife, Kelli; mother, Shirley Granning; sister, Carole (Jeff) Fink; brother, Steve (Barb) Granning; nieces, Vanessa Granning and Rachel (Rob) Lange; brothers-in-law, Randy Scheil, Gary (Jean) Scheil, Dan (Cynthia) Scheil, and Mark Scheil.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Donald Granning and his parents-in-law, Ronald and Margaret Scheil.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

The family would like to thank the entry staff at the Cardiac Care Unit at the St. Cloud Hospital and the University of Minnesota for their excellent support and care they gave Gary. We would also like to thank the Life Source Team with the help of Gary’s organ donation.