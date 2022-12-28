Gary Schyma, 78, Tenstrike

August 16, 1944 - December 25, 2022

Gary Schyma, age 78 of Tenstrike, Minnesota passed away December 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. John Christenson will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gary Joseph Schyma was born August 16, 1944 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Paul and Irene (Bozych) Schyma. He married Linda Strand on September 5, 1964 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. The couple farmed near Morrill and in 1982 Gary founded Gary's Pizza and owned and operated the business for over 10 years. He also owned and operated Gary Schyma Masonry for many years. In 2000 the couple retired and moved to Tenstrike where he built his retirement dream home. Gary raised beef cattle, was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed trips to the casino and playing cards. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Nebish, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. The family would like to make a special thanks to: The Beltrami County Sheriff's Department especially, Gary and Jackie and Kurt and Annette.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Tenstrike and children: Gerard (Bev), Pierz; Gerhard (Sheila) Browerville; Mary Kay (Kevin) Nordmann, Sauk Rapids; Tonia Brooklyn, Calabasas, CA; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 on the way as well as, brother, Dan of Coon Rapids and sisters; Marilee (Norm) Blais, Royalton and Louann (Mike) Trautwin, Sioux Falls, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother and father-in-law, Dorman and Esther Strand, brother, Dwayne, sister, Geralyn Frank and 2 infant sisters.