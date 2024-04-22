July 26, 1939 - April 20, 2024

Gary Lee Breitwieser, 84, Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away on April 20, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

Gary was born on July 26, 1939, to Harold and Loretta (Bauer) Breitwieser in Spirit Lake, IA. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brothers, Larry and Fred. On March 30, 1963, Gary was united in marriage to Diana Johnson. Gary is survived by his children: Kevin, Port Orange, FL; Kim (Steve) Nelson, Goodyear, AZ; Kelley (Jerry, Jr.) Sherer, Watkins, MN; and, Kris (Eric) Mohs, Menahga, MN. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two arriving this fall; sister, Dottie (Will) Fuecker, Sauk Rapids, MN, and many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Shirley Forcier, Waite Park, MN, and Larry (Linda) Johnson, St. Cloud, MN.

Gary enjoyed gardening and sharing his vast crops with friends, family, and strangers. He taught himself how to can the best pickles and salsa from that crop. Gary was a jack-of-all-trades. If he didn’t know how to fix something, he figured it out. He also enjoyed watching the Twins and Vikings. He oftentimes could be found putzing in his garage.

A celebration of life is being planned for what would have been his 85th birthday, July 26, 2024, at the Municipal Park in Sauk Rapids, MN from 3:00pm-7:00pm.