Gary L. Theisen, 70, Cold Spring

December 2, 1950 - November 23, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN for Gary L. Theisen, age 70, who died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at CentraCare, Paynesville. A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that masks be worn.

Gary was born in St. Cloud, MN to Raymond and Eileen (Dietman) Theisen. He married Linda Cervin May 8, 1976, in Swan Lake Lutheran Church, Dassel, MN.

Gary worked for Cold Spring Granite Company until he retired. He was a retired member of the Cold Spring Fire Department, Cold Spring Emergency Services, and Cold Spring City Council.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Erik (Monica) and Scott (Amanda); grandchildren, Anna, Elin, Elise, and Greta.

He was preceded in death by his parents.