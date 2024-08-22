Gary J. Hart, 74, Cold Spring

July 7, 1950 - August 20, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 24, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Gary J. Hart, age 74, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital, five days after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the Wenner Funeral home in Cold Spring.

Gary was born July 7, 1950, in Littlefork, MN to Howard and Edna (Holub) Hart. He started grade school in Littlefork and graduated from Minneota High School. Gary went on to graduate from the autobody rebuilding program at Austin Area Vocational Technical School. He worked in Preston, MN for five years in the industry and then moved to Richmond, MN in 1974 to open his own business, Richmond Body Shop. Gary ran this business successfully for 42 years until his retirement in 2016. During retirement he continued to stay busy running his commercial buildings and rental properties.

Gary married Linda Swedzinski in 1971 and together they had two children, Nathan Hart and Taryn Meller Hart. They later divorced. He married Jean Krebsbach on September 18, 1984, and they were blessed with one daughter, Kelsey Hart.

Gary loved life and socializing with friends, old and new. He loved talking with his old customers from the body shop. Gary loved to hunt, fish, trap shoot, and take vacations. His favorite time of year was fall when he spent most of his weekends at his hunting shack in Littlefork. So many memories were made there with family and friends. He adored his grandchildren; they were the sparkle in his eyes.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Nathan; daughter, Kelsey; grandchildren, Mason and Kailyn; siblings, Ronald (Joyce) Hart, Joyce (+Wayne) Greeley, Judy (David) Rokeh; in-laws, Ted and Alice Krebsbach, Chuck (Jennifer) Krebsbach, Jim (Julie) Krebsbach, Gary (Karen) Krebsbach, Lori Hart; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Taryn; his parents; and his brother, Dennis Hart.