Gary J. Brutger, 55, St. Cloud

November 26, 1963 - April 9, 2019



Memorial services for Gary J. Brutger, 55, of St. Cloud will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Gary died on Tuesday, April 9th at his home.

Gary was born on November 26, 1963 in St. Cloud to Cyril and Jeanette (Press) Brutger. He resided in St. Cloud all of his life. Gary lived life his own way! He will be remembered for his humor and sweetness.

He is survived by his 10 siblings, Paulette Maxson of Oregon, Brenda (Mark) Hall of Owatonna, Corinne Wohlwend of Utah, Susan Egbers of St. Cloud, John of Apple Valley, Janet (Randy) Christen of Lakeville, Brian of St. Cloud, Kevin (Laurie) of Freeport, Dale of Deerwood, and Jeff of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Lori Ann; and brother, Charlie.