Garth Brooks Coming Back to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Garth Brooks is coming back to Minnesota.

The country music legend announced Wednesday that he will be performing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 4th.

He is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history, and is a 12-time Country Music Awards/Academy of Country Music "Entertainer of the Year".

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, December 14th at 10:00 a.m. The cost of tickets, including all fees and taxes, are $95 each.

Back in November of 2014, Brooks did 11 sold out shows at Target Center.