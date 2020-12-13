GAME DAY: Vikings Visit Buccaneers Today in Tampa

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to build on last weekend's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and solidify a playoff spot when they visit Tom Brady and the Buccaneers this afternoon in Tampa.

After starting the season 1-5, the Vikings (6-6) have now gone 5-1 over their last six games to climb back into the playoff race. The Buccaneers (7-5) are coming off a 27-24 loss at home last week to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings lead the all-time series against the Buccaneers with a 33-22 record. The last matchup saw the Vikings top the Bucs 34-17 in Minneapolis on September 24th, 2017.

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers and rookies Tyler Johnson (WR) and Antonie Winfield, Jr. (S) will both start for Tampa Bay.

The Vikings will be without the services of linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Alexander Mattision, both 'out' for today's game. Tight end Irv, Smith, Jr. is listed by the team as 'questionable.' Tight end Kyle Rudolph is listed as 'doubtful.'

For the Buccaneers, only cornerback Jamel Dean is listen as 'questionable.'

The Vikings currently sit in the seventh and final spot for the NFL playoffs, just behind Tampa. A win today would bump Minnesota up to sixth, ahead of the Buccaneers.

The Vikings are 6½ point underdogs against the Buccaneers today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!