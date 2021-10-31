The Minnesota Vikings (3-3) are coming off their bye week and looking to build a winning record when they face the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 8 of the NFL season.

After starting the 2021-22 season with road losses in Cincinnati and Arizona, the Vikings have climbed back to a .500 record after beating the Carolina Panthers 34-28 in Week 6. The winless Cowboys, also coming off a bye week, beat the New England Patriots 35-29 on October 17th.

Matchup History

The Vikings and Cowboys have faced each other 32 times in the regular and postseason, with Dallas having a 17-15-0 advantage. The last time the two teams met was on November 22, 2020, at U.S. Bank Stadium with the Cowboys getting the 31-28 win.

Injury Report

The Vikings will be without the service defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) who is 'out' for today's game. Defensive end Patrick Jones (knee) is listed by the team as 'doubtful,' with wide receiver Dede Westbrook (ankle) listed as 'questionable.'

For the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end Dorance Armstrong, and offensive tackle Tyron Smith are all listed as 'questionable.'

And this from Vikings.com...

Minnesota can make a statement by knocking off Dallas, which sits at 5-1 and is coming off a bye of its own. The Cowboys, who currently lead the NFC East, are sure to draw plenty of eyeballs to this game. Minnesota can also start a daunting four-game stretch off on the right track, as Baltimore, the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay loom. And even though we're only in Week 8, playoff implications are becoming more important by the week.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay (7-1) defeated Arizona Thursday night Minnesota Vikings (3-3) vs. Dallas tonight Chicago Bears (3-4) vs. San Francisco today Detroit Lions (0-7) vs. Philadelphia today

The Vikings are 3 point favorites against the Cowboys tonight.

The game is set to kickoff at 7:20 PM CT. (TV: NBC, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

