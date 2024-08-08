Gale D. Hatch, 86, Princeton

October 24, 1937 - August 7, 2024

attachment-Gale Hatch loading...

There will be no services for Gale Hatch, age 86 of Princeton, MN, who died Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at Sterling Pointe Memory Care in Princeton.

Gale was born October 24, 1937, in Bellingham, WA, to Galen and Mildred (Davis) Prouty. She married Dennis Hatch on August 23, 1974, in Crystal. Gale and her family have lived in the Princeton area since 1965. She worked as a dental assistant and later worked with Dennis in warehouse work. Gale enjoyed spending time collecting angels, cooking, sewing, and listening to music. She was a great dancer and made the best banana bread. Everyone who knew Gale loved her.

Gale is survived by her husband, Dennis, of Princeton; daughters, Jennifer (John) McAlpine of Princeton and Jill (Gary) Matteson of Zimmerman; brother, Gary (Grazyna) Prouty of Maple Valley, WA; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael Prouty.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, Attention: Donor Services, 225 North Michigan Ave. 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601. Please write Gale’s name so we know this is in memory of her.