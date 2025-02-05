Furniture Mart USA Buys Becker Furniture Locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WJON News) -- A Sioux Falls-based furniture business is buying seven Becker Furniture locations in Minnesota.

Furniture Mart USA has announced the Becker Furniture stores will be added to their 10 existing Furniture Mart and Ashley stores.

Becker Furniture has served Minnesota for more than 45 years and employs more than 100 people. Furniture Mart USA is expected to retain all of the employees including Becker owner Joel Huseby who has joined the Furniture Mart USA leadership team.

The seven Becker Furniture locations are in Becker, Blaine, Burnsville, Maple Grove, Maplewood, Minnetonka, and Woodbury.

