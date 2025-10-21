February 7, 1932 - October 19, 2025

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 25, 2025, Graham United Methodist Church in Graham township for Minnie G. Wasner, age 93, of Foley, who died Sunday, October 19, 2025, at Cura of Monticello. Rev. Pastor Cassi Betker will officiate, and burial will be in Langola Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church in Graham township. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Minnie was born February 7, 1932 at home in Graham Township in Benton County to Herman & Anna (Burma) Diddens. She married Lawrence Wasner on November 21, 1953 in St. Joseph. She has lived in the Rice/Foley area her entire life. She enjoyed spending time volunteering at church with quilting, soup dinners, and bake sales. She loved spending time with her family, and she never missed an episode of The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune. She also liked taking bus tours, old-time country music, gardening, and her flowers.

She is survived by her caregiving granddaughters, Shannon (Mike) Gilbertson & Stacey (Bryan) Bruening, children, Ronald (Diane), Jeanette (Tom) Kennedy, Roger, David, Linda (Chad) Fussy, sister, Anna (Richard) Seaderberg, niece, Karen (Don) Holte, 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lawrence; sister, Rita Wochnick; and cousin, Emma Johnson.