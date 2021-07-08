Fundraiser Started For Plymouth Shooting Victim’s Family

Get our free mobile app

Plymouth, MN (KROC AM News) - A fundraiser has been established for the family of a Twin Cities man who was shot and fatally wounded Tuesday night in what may have been a road rage incident.

As of Thursday morning, police in Plymouth had not located the shooter.

The Plymouth Police Department says the victim and the suspect were driving side-by-side at the time. The victim later died at a hospital. His 15-year-old son was with him as the two were heading home.

The victim - identified as Jay Boughton - was heavily involved in youth baseball in the Twin Cities.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has a goal of $50,000. As of Thursday morning, it had received donations totaling $20,000.

