Funeral services are scheduled Friday for an 18-year-old Sartell woman who died in a crash that left her passenger seriously hurt last week.

According to a WJON News story last week, Ellie Wittstruck was driving with a

passenger and collided with a minivan near St. Anna on July 22.

Ellie died at the scene.

An 18-year-old passenger -- Gracie Grams of St. Cloud -- was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Now, a family friend and neighbor -- Michelle McLeod -- has started a GoFundMe campaign to help Ellie's family with funeral costs and other unforeseen expenses.

According to McLeod, "The loss of a child is an unimaginable pain and heartache that no parent should have to endure. Ellie had a huge heart. Having just graduated in the class of 2024 from Sartell High School, her future was full of opportunities. Her memory will live on through her parents, siblings and others that were fortunate enough to spend time with her."

McLeod continued, "Myself and many others close to this family are asking that our community come together to help alleviate some of the financial burdens that are bound to follow after a tragedy like this."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had over $9,400 pledged on a $15,000 goal.

Ellie's obituary gives a glimpse into the person she had become.

It reads, "Ellie loved animals, especially her two cats, fish, and dog. She enjoyed longboarding, hanging out with friends, camping, and fishing. Ellie was kind, caring, generous, loving, beautiful, always gave people the benefit of doubt, and saw the good in everyone and everything. Ellie graduated from Sartell High School in 2024 and planned to join the Coast Guard in February, with plans of being an underwater mechanic or Marine Biologist. Ellie worked in customer service and sales at the Boot Barn and volunteered at the Tri County Humane Society."

If you'd like to contribute, you can pledge your donation at the GoFundMe page for Ellie Wittstruck.