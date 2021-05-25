Full Music Lineup For Summertime by George Announced

ST. CLOUD -- The full music lineup for Summertime by George has been announced.

Get our free mobile app

This year's lineup will feature some of the most popular performers from years past including Johnny Holm, The Fabulous Armadillos, Killer Vees, Michael Shynes, GB Leighton and more.

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the summer concert series.

Organizers says the Middle Town Market will also be back with a variety of food vendors, as well as activities for kids, and the Eastman Tavern serving beer and wine.

The season will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every Wednesday from June 23rd to September 1st.

Organizers say while the state COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor crowd size and masking have been removed, the Rotary Club is still taking extra precautions to ensure a safe event such as more handwashing and sanitizing stations.

In addition, there will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic sponsored by CentraCare and Stearns County Public Health from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the first six weeks.