Fudgin Delicious To Open Third Location in Sartell

SARTELL -- Get ready for a sweet treat soon being served in Sartell.

Fudgin Delicious is opening a third location, this time inside the former Frugals building near the Sartell Walmart.

Owner Anne Faber says she considered moving into the former drive-thru burger restaurant a few years ago, but opted to open inside Crossroads Center.

She says the Sartell location will be similar to the St. Cloud mall business and not only feature ice cream, but also serve burgers, chicken strips, fries and more.

Drive-thru service is a first for Fudgin Delicious, and Faber says they plan to have fun with it by offering a walk-up window in the summer.

While an official opening date has not been set, Faber hopes to begin serving customers in the next few months.

Frugals has been closed for several years.