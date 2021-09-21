Frost Advisory Issued for Northeastern Minnesota

UNDATED -- A chilly night is on tap Tuesday night, with frosty conditions expected. A Frost Advisory has been issued for much of the Northland.

National Weather Service

The frost advisory will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Although the Twin Ports is in the Frost Advisory, areas closer to Lake Superior shouldn't see any frost. Frost is more likely for areas further inland.

Get our free mobile app

Some freezing temperatures will be possible around the Hibbing and Eveleth areas!

These Companies Are Now Hiring In St. Cloud