UNDATED -- A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

It will feel more like March today than mid-May with wind chill readings in the 30s for much of the day.

The rain should end by early evening with a clearing sky.

Frost will become likely later tonight with light winds and temperatures dropping to the low and mid 30s by Monday morning.

Be sure and protect any plants you may have set out in the garden.