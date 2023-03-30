Fresh Jams, Veggies, & Fruits Coming To New Farmers Market This Summer

If you are looking for fresh vegetables, fruits, jams, and jellies you might not have to go far. In an event posted on social media, it looks like a new Farmers Market will be coming to the St. Cloud area. Fleet Farm will be hosting the farmer's markets starting in May.

The event page indicates that the market will start May 11th and run through October 26th, and will take place on Thursdays. People who attend the market can expect to find "locally grown produce, sprouts, farm fresh chickens and duck eggs, pasture-raised meat, honey, apples, maple syrup, jams and jelly, canned goods, handmade crafts, goat milk soap and lots more!"

The market will run from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m., this will be in addition to other local Farmer's Markets that will be beginning soon.

The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market will be starting back up on Saturdays in May from 8am until Noon beginning on May 6th and running through the month of October. You can learn more information about the St. Cloud Area Farmers Market by heading to their website, here.

The Sartell Farmers Market starts on Monday, May 8th, and will run from 3-6pm on Pine Cone Road, get more details on the Sartell market by heading to their website, here.

If you are curious to learn more about the Fleet Farm market or would like to find a way to be involved with Fleet Farm's market you should reach out to the store for a contact person.

