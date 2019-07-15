Free Legal Clinic Offered to Veterans in St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans will be able to get some free legal help Tuesday at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

Sara Sommarstrom is the Director of the Vetlaw program run through the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans. She says they do this in communities around the state to help all veterans, not just low-income vets and homeless vets.

Lawyers, veterans service officers, child support officers and other staff will be on hand to help with any legal matter veterans may have.

Sommarstrom says the legal needs range from family law to criminal expungement to estate planning. She says if there are legal matters they can't help with on-site, they try to connect the veterans to the services they need.

The free legal clinic will be held in the auditorium on the St. Cloud VA campus from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. You're asked to bring any relevant documents or paperwork that will help attorneys and social services staff expedite your case needs.

If you have any questions or cannot attend, you can call their office at (651) 200-4750.