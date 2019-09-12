Free Airplane Rides for Kids This Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- Area kids can go on an airplane ride for free this Saturday. The Young Eagles Club is hosting the event at the St. Cloud Regional Airport from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. It is open to kids ages 8 to 17 years old.

Spokesman Chip Sauers says it is an opportunity to expose young people to the world of aviation.

Aviation is a big field and it's only getting larger, there's going to be a huge demand for pilots, mechanics, and people that work just in the aviation industry due to retirement and expanding of the business.

Sauers says the free rides last about 15 minutes over the St. Cloud metro area.

North to the water tower in Sauk Rapids, then west to the other side of the river, head south over St. Cloud, then back to the airport.

The Young Eagles Club offers the free rides twice a year in St. Cloud and once a year in Little Falls. Because of a rainout earlier, Sauers says they do have another event scheduled on October 12th.

Your kids don't need to sign up ahead of time, but a parent or guardian will need to sign a consent form.

The club has been offering the free rides in St. Cloud since 1992.