Free Airplane Rides for Kids in St. Cloud May 15th

The Young Eagles club will be offering free flights for kids ages 8-17 at the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Saturday, May15th.

Free Young Eagles introduction to aviation flights over the St Cloud, MN area for ages 8-17. Flight includes a Young Eagles Achievement Certificate and Logbook with access to free online flight training. The pilots who participate in the Young Eagles program are local members of EAA who are volunteering their time and aircraft to make your flight possible.

Get our free mobile app

This organization has helped over 3,600 kids in the area gain their first flight experience and introduce them to aviation. The event in St. Cloud is being put on by EEA Chapter 551 from 9 am - 12 pm on May 15th.

You will spend about 15 to 20 minutes in the air and follow the basic steps in the flight pattern. You will experience the awesome feeling of flight that many people only dream about. Many people remember this experience for the rest of their lives. You will, too!

In order for your child to take advantage of this unique experience, they need to be pre-registered online. Spots are limited, so make sure you register soon if you are interested. Even if it fills up, there is a waitlist you can get your child on in case of any last-minute cancellations.

To check event availability and register your child click here. To see other free flights for kids events, click here.

14 Central Minnesota Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free (or for Cheap)