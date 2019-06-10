Frankie Ballard Headlining Rock N Block Party in Sartell

SARTELL -- A Nashville recording artist is coming to Sartell. Frankie Ballard is headlining the BankVista Rock N Block party on Saturday, August 17th. The concert will be outside of Bernick's Arena.

The band Mason Dixon Line will start the show at 7:00 p.m.

Ballard's hit songs include "It All Started with a Beer", "Helluva Life", and "Sunshine & Whiskey".

The night also includes a beer garden and food tents.

The event is brought to you by the Sartell Chamber of Commerce. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Sartell Fire Department Relief Fund to help financially assist firefighters.