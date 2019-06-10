Frankie Ballard Headlining Rock N Block Party in Sartell

Getty Images

SARTELL -- A Nashville recording artist is coming to Sartell. Frankie Ballard is headlining the BankVista Rock N Block party on Saturday, August 17th. The concert will be outside of Bernick's Arena.

The band Mason Dixon Line will start the show at 7:00 p.m.

Ballard's hit songs include "It All Started with a Beer", "Helluva Life", and "Sunshine & Whiskey".

The night also includes a beer garden and food tents.

The event is brought to you by the Sartell Chamber of Commerce. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Sartell Fire Department Relief Fund to help financially assist firefighters.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: frankie ballard, Rock N' Block Party
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top