June 1, 1947 - March 1, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2026 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Frank L. Steil, age 78, who died at his home March 1, 2026. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Frank was born June 1, 1947 in St. Cloud to Frank and Viola (Hansen) Steil. He married Rosemary Wittner on February 5, 1966 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Frank held various occupations as a farmer, truck driver, and in construction, but was primarily self employed as an auto mechanic. Frank grew up on the family farm and continued to help on the farm for the majority of his life. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with family and friends, talking with people, attending car shows, working on cars and cutting wood. He was willing to help anyone and was respectful to them, and expected the same respect from them.

Frank is survived by his wife Rosemary; children, Frank Steil of Eden Valley, Kathy Steil of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Camaron Steil and Chase Steil; sister-in-law, Debbie Steil of Litchfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jim Steil, Marilyn (Pat) Dougherty.