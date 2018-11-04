Francis A. “Fran” Wilmes, 94, Sartell

April 14, 1924 - November 4, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Francis A. “Fran” Wilmes, age 94 of Sartell who passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday both at the St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church in Sartell.

Fran was born April 14, 1924 in St. Cloud to John and Lenore (Kreber) Wilmes. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. Fran married Dona Schnettler on June 16, 1948 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He worked the majority of his life for the Great Northern Railroad. He was a member of the St. Cloud V.F.W. Granite Post #428, the St. Cloud Knights of Columbus Council #961, the St. Cloud Fourth Degree, Father Pierz Assembly #530, the Crosier Apostolate, and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Fran was devoted to his wife Dona who passed away in 2011 with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Fran enjoyed traveling to see family, fishing, woodworking, helped found the Great North Rail Legacy Museum, obtaining his pilots license, and in his later years daily religious practices.

He is survived by his sons, Jim (Deb) of White Bear Lake, John (Vianna Myles) of Ewen, MI and Craig (Jovita Madrigal) of Modesto, CA; daughter, Janet (Tom Hafnor) of Durango, CO; three grandchildren, Ted (Anne Cowell), Katie Gotterbarn (Shaun) and Grace Wilmes; two great granddaughters; siblings, Patrica Voghtman, Betty Buermann (Joe), Rosie Theisen (Rom); and many nieces and nephews.

Fran was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sisters, Richard Wilmes, Mary Osgood, Margaret Kirchner, and Theresa Mae Wilmes.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.