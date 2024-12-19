Frances “Fran” M. Howard, 95, Princeton

April 16, 1929 - December 17, 2024

Frances Mabel (Bergeron) Howard, age 95 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2024, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Memorial Services to celebrate Fran’s life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton. Visitation begins at 10:00 AM with the service at 11:00 AM, followed by lunch.

Fran was born to Harold and Esther (Polfus) Bergeron on April 16, 1929, in Princeton. She attended Princeton Schools through 10th grade and then helped on the family farm before taking a job at Kahler Hospital in Rochester. She worked there two years before marrying Roy Howard in 1947. While raising her first three children, Fran earned her GED and then, after growing the family by three more children, she attended St. Cloud Beauty College. Upon graduation, she opened Fran’s Beauty Shop out of her home, which she operated for 33 years.

After she retired, Fran and Roy enjoyed some traveling in the states and Europe and wintered in Arizona for 20+ years. She was an active member of the Princeton Civic Betterment Club, the VFW Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as president. She enjoyed volunteering as a Reading Buddy for 2nd graders, taught Sunday School, was a Cub Scout den mother, helped at the local clothing center, and was an election judge for many years. An avid bowler and golfer, Fran even ventured into sports team ownership by sponsoring a women’s softball team named “Fran’s Beauties.” She was a green-thumbed gardener and loved quilting, mostly for the laughs and camaraderie she always had with her wonderful friends. Also, an amazing cook, Fran rarely relied on recipes. She was a lifelong member of Princeton (now Freshwaters) United Methodist Church.

Fran is survived by her children, Stephanie (Arthur) Skarohlid, James (Lisa), Jeffrey (Cheryl), Sheila (Kevin) VanHooser, Sheryl (Greg) Furzland, and Sharlene (Tim) Williamson; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Luedke.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Esther Bergeron; husband, Roy; brother, Leonard; and sisters, Evelyn Whitcomb, Margaret Miller, and Marge Young/Sanford.

Fran has requested any memorials be given to the Princeton Scholarship Foundation or Freshwaters United Methodist Church.